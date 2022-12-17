4 Bedroom Home in West - $433,820

Beautiful *New Custom Home* 4 bedroom, 2 bath, fully landscaped, fenced backyard, and bonus driveway in the front. Positioned among the mature oak trees on Jane Lane, one of the most coveted streets in West! At almost 2,000 sq-ft, the efficient open concept floor plan includes custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, mosaic tile backsplash, pantry, quartz countertops, granite island, dining area, led fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and mud bench. The intriguing design of the master suite will guide you from the master bedroom, through the barn slider into the master bath, transitioning into the walk-in closet, and exiting through the laundry room. Spacious master bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and large shower. Flex room, home office, vaulted ceilings, and walk in closets throughout. Entertainment will be a breeze with a sizable back porch and a mature oak tree providing ample shade. Don't miss this rare gem on Jane Lane, in West ISD!