4 Bedroom Home in West - $433,820

Beautiful *New Custom Home* 4 bedroom, 2 bath, fully landscaped, fenced backyard, and bonus driveway in the front. Positioned among the mature oak trees on Jane Lane, one of the most coveted streets in West! At almost 2,000 sq-ft, the efficient open concept floor plan includes custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, mosaic tile backsplash, pantry, quartz countertops, granite island, dining area, led fireplace, vaulted ceiling, mud bench, and waterproof flooring. The intriguing design of the master suite will guide you from the master bedroom, through the barn slider into the master bath, transitioning into the walk-in closet, and exiting through the laundry room. Plenty of room in the master bath with a double vanity, quartz countertop, led mirrors, soaking tub, spacious master shower with rainfall head and a full bench. You will find ample closet space in bedrooms 2 & 3, and a flex room great for a home office. Bathroom 2 has quartz countertops, decorative tile floor, subway tile shower/bath combo with custom cabinets and laundry hamper. Entertainment will be a breeze with a sizable back porch, television/natural gas connections, and a mature oak tree providing ample shade. Other features include energy efficient windows, HVAC, spray foam insulation, tankless water heater, 18’ garage, led up/floodlights, sprinkler system, gutters, and St. Augustine grass. This turnkey *New Custom Home* has too many options to list. Don't miss this rare gem on Jane Lane, in West ISD!