4 Bedroom Home in West - $446,690

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in West ISD. This large open floor plan features a beautiful living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with tons of storage, gas cooktop, expansive breakfast bar / island, built – ins, and large walk in pantry. The crown molding throughout adds a beautiful touch to this home. The tray ceiling in the isolated master bedroom is an added touch along with the master bathroom barn door. Other features in the master bath include a large walk in closet with built ins, dual vanities, granite countertops, garden tub, and walk in tiled shower. The mudroom area has a bench with hooks to hang backpacks, coats, & jackets. The large laundry room also has plenty of storage space and a laundry sink. In the guest bathroom you will find granite countertops, tiled shower, and dual vanities. You can enjoy your morning coffee on the large covered patio while admiring your fenced back yard with a large Oak shade tree and storage building. If you are looking for an energy efficient home then look no further for this home has foam insulation, double paned windows, and tankless water heater. Call for your appointment today because this beauty won’t last long.