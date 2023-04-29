The location of this home is ideal. Not only is it located in the sought-after West ISD you are also centrally located between Dallas and Austin! This luxurious home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and is situated on a corner lot of a quiet paved street. Upon driving up you will love the curb appeal with matured landscaping and the stone & brick that complement each other well making this home aesthetically pleasing. This open-concept floor plan flows wonderfully & comfortably. Note the designer did well with shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite tops, a large eat-at island with plentiful storage, ceramic tile floors, a dining area, crown molding, recessed lighting, and natural gas stone fireplace. The main bedroom is the perfect retreat after a long day. The en suite bathroom has a granite double vanity, LED mirrors, a soaking tub, and a three-head shower w/full-length bench. You will fall in love with the built-in makeup vanity in the walk-in closet that also has a backway into the laundry room making it very convenient. The well-designed 3rd bedroom and en suite bathroom are perfect for someone that needs more privacy or makes the perfect guest quarters as it is isolated as well. The hall bathroom has white quartz counters, fun decorative tile flooring, and a subway tile shower/bath combo. Entering the home from the garage you will be met with a mud area then round the corner to the nicely sized pantry making unloading groceries a breeze. Enjoying the sizable backyard & covered porch won't be hard with the included tv and outdoor speakers. Plenty of space in this backyard to install whatever your heart desires for the perfect backyard escape....a pool, a playscape, or both! Some features worth mentioning include high-efficiency spray foam insulation, a double-side entry garage, LED up lights, a sprinkler system, and gutters, a 4-ton two-stage heat pump HVAC system.