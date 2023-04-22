Luxurious 4 bed, 3-bath home in West ISD between Dallas and Austin. Open concept floor plan features SS appliances, granite tops, ceramic tile floors, and gas fireplace. The main bedroom boasts en suite bathroom with a granite double vanity, soaking tub, and three head shower. Sizable backyard with covered porch, TV, and outdoor speakers. Other features include spray foam insulation, a double-side entry garage, LED up lights, a sprinkler system, and 4 ton two-stage heat pump HVAC. Quiet street corner lot with stone & brick exterior and mature landscaping. Walk-in closet with built in makeup vanity and laundry room access. Third bedroom and en suite isolated for privacy, hall bathroom with white quartz counters, decorative tile flooring, and subway tile shower bath combo. Endless possibilities for a backyard oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in West - $459,900
