Welcome to this exquisite Austin stone home nestled on 10-acres, boasting its very own large private pond with a charming dock & stocked with fish. This remarkable residence offers a generous 3,167 sq-ft, showcasing 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with a split floorplan. 10-foot ceilings accentuate the elegance of this residence. The heart of the home is a captivating open kitchen, with granite countertops & a convenient butler's pantry. The master suite features a sitting room, a classic clawfoot bath tub, a refreshing shower, & a truly expansive closet. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Additionally, the versatile 4th bedroom is currently being used as a play-media room, complete with its own private bathroom. The adjacent well-appointed laundry room is complete with a sink. Spray foam insulation & a reliable metal roof that ensure peace of mind for years to come. Beyond the captivating interiors, the property has a substantial 30x40 shop, equipped with electricity & plumbing.