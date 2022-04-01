Beautiful Custom Home, Detached Shop with Guest House, Barn for the Animals, and Plenty of Room to Roam...Who Says You Can't Have It All? Saddle up and check out this charming custom-designed property that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a generous barn for the animals, and a huge detached shop with a guest house that offers a spacious living and kitchen area as well as 2 bedrooms and a full bath! Nestled on just over 9 acres, memories will be made sitting on the back porch watching the sunset, working out in the garden, shooting hoops out on the basketball court, or tinkering with your favorite project! If you are looking for quiet country living just minutes from city amenities, this is the home you have been waiting for!
4 Bedroom Home in West - $824,900
