Stunning custom one-story home sitting on 3.5 Acres in West ISD. Natural quarried stone exterior, beautiful designer finishes, and custom upgrades throughout. This property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 modern bathrooms. This home has a magnificent floor plan that is made for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and smooth finish walls and an expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and large 2-sided FP. Kitchen features granite c-tops, stainless steel appliances incl. a double oven, induction cooktop, oversized island and adjoining dining area. Large butler’s pantry and a huge double-door pantry. The ensuite offers a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. All bedrooms have large custom closets and solid core 8ft doors. Outside boasts a covered patio & huge pond stocked with fish. No HOA or city taxes. Built with energy efficiency: a tankless water heater, heat pump, & extra insulation. 2-car garage with extra storage.