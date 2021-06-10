4 Bedroom Home in West - $895,000

Truly one-of-a-kind 9 acre estate near Waco, Dallas and Austin Texas just 5 miles from I 35 in the Elm Mott, West ISD area. This small ranch estate with guest house and classic equestrian barn allow you to enjoy farming and ranching on a smaller scale. It is a home surrounded by pasture views on a paved road! From the walk up to the front porch with railing, You're going to love the open feel to the homes living room with stone fireplace & opens to the separate eat in family kitchen. The 2 homes on this amazingly encompassing +/- 9 acres has transformed it into an amazing multi-family small farm with garden areas, pastures, lighted shops and barns, basketball court and a custom-designed rustic timber and built with top craftsmanship. Main house features a stunning Wood Ceilings with spectacular rooms that flow effortlessly, captivating views from every window. Includes game, exercise, craft, yoga. Estate includes a 2/2 Barndominium, tool shed, secure and private. Other amenities of both homes include, wood flooring with tile in the wet areas nice split bedroom layout. tons of counters & cabinets all open to breakfast nook overlooking cows, corse & pastures. Outside, you will enjoy having all the extra storage available, Basketball court, Multiple barns, fenced & cross fenced, additional garage storage. Check it out so you can start living your dream soon! View More