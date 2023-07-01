Welcome to this exquisite custom-built home nestled on nearly 45 acres, offering a serene & secluded lifestyle. With 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, & spanning 2430 square feet, this ranch boasts 2 ponds, a seasonal creek, & a storage building. Step onto the covered porch that wraps around most of the home, providing the perfect space to relax & immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. Marvel at the stunning sunset & sunrise views that paint the sky with vibrant hues. As you enter through the back door, a versatile space awaits, perfect for a playroom, office, craft area, or additional living space, featuring built-in cabinets. The heart of the home is the kitchen, adorned with a large granite-top island, ideal for gathering & enjoying meals. The living room is an oasis of comfort, complete with a stone fireplace, inviting window seats, & a unique fan that adds a touch of charm to the space. The split floor plan leads you to the luxurious primary suite, offering built-in shelving, his & her closets, a spacious walk-in shower, & dual vanities, providing a private sanctuary away from the other bedrooms. On the opposite side of the home, three bedrooms offer ample closet space & a tranquil atmosphere for relaxation & personalization. The second full bathroom features stunning blue accent paint that harmonizes with the kitchen island, creating a cohesive aesthetic. Convenience meets style with the third bathroom, conveniently attached to the laundry room, which offers abundant cabinetry for storage & additional space. Indulge in the grandeur of this luxury ranch retreat, where every detail has been carefully curated to create a truly remarkable living experience. Don't miss the opportunity to call this extraordinary property your own.