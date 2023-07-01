Welcome to this exquisite custom-built home nestled on nearly 45 acres. With 4 beds, 3 full baths, & 2430 sq-ft, this ranch boasts 2 ponds, seasonal creek, & storage building. The covered porch that wraps around most of the home. Marvel at the stunning sunset & sunrise views. As you enter through the back door, a versatile space awaits, perfect for a playroom, office, craft area, or additional living space, featuring built-in cabinets. The heart of the home is the kitchen, adorned with a large granite-top island, ideal for gathering. The living room is an oasis of comfort, complete with a stone fireplace, inviting window seats, & a unique fan that adds a touch of charm to the space. The split floor plan leads you to the luxurious primary suite with built-ins, dual closets, a walk-in shower, & dual vanities. Convenience meets style with the third bathroom, conveniently attached to the laundry room. Every detail has been carefully curated to create a truly remarkable living experience.