Experience this stunning 4bedroom, 3bath spacious new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include a study or optional bedroom, formal entry, open living/dining/kitchen, and primary suite along with the luxurious ensuite with double vanities. One of my favorite features is that the laundry room also connects to the master closet for convenience. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and real wood floors in all of the living spaces. The second floor features a bonus area, game room, three additional bedrooms and one bathroom. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! The finishes in this home are far superior than your average spec home. The preferred lender is offering 1% REBATE to be used for rate buy down or closing costs! Ask agent for details.