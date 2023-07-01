Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include dedicated study, formal dining, walk in pantry, owner's suite and guest suite. Second floor features secondary bedrooms and bathrooms, and open concept game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!