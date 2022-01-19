4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,225,000

A BADGER RANCH DREAM. Live life to the fullest in this stunning 4 bed / 3.5 bath home located in the heart of one of Woodway’s most desired neighborhoods! Upon entering the beautiful wooded double front doors, you’re welcomed into an open living space featuring towering vaulted ceilings and bamboo flooring. Throughout the first floor of this Tuscan Farmhouse style residence, you’ll come across the updated and roomy kitchen, luxurious master suite, private home theater, large bedrooms and attached mother-in-law quarters. Upstairs, you’ll enjoy the massive living space with ideal use as a tv / game room. The backyard is an entertainer’s paradise, featuring a sparkling pool with a waterfall and attached slide, several outdoor seating areas and tons of grassy space, great to use as playing area for pets or kids. Situated in Midway ISD, this home is walking distance to popular South Bosque Elementary. Don’t miss out on seeing this viewing this one-of-a-kind home for yourself, as it will go fast!