4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,249,900

Beauty abounds at 15001 Riatta Road, on over 1.2 acres in popular Badger Ranch! This one has it all! Upon entry, you're greeted by a gorgeous curved staircase, a soaring ceiling, and the light-filled formal living area. Dinner parties are easy in the large formal dining room, and working from home is a treat in the study with custom cabinetry and a bay window. The open-concept kitchen features a gas range, island with a prep sink and wine chiller, built-in refrigerator, breakfast bar, and a huge pantry. The second-floor game room has a balcony that overlooks the pool and cabana, and movie nights in the media room can't be beat, with a kitchenette and half bath just steps away. Excellent options for storage throughout. Attached 3 car garage, and detached 2 car garage. Award-winning Midway ISD.