Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's latest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal, this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include a dedicated study, formal living/office space, formal dining room, wet bar, a walk-in pantry, a butler pantry, office nook, the primary suite, and a guest suite in a private wing. There is also an attached 3 car garage! The second floor features an open-concept loft space, all bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and an optional bedroom or game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! Registry Homes is known for their higher end finishes and fixtures. One of the features I love are the Marvin Wooden Elevate Casement Windows that open out. They give a new home so much charm. There are also real wood floors throughout living areas. The attention to detail with the electrical receptacles placed in the base molding as to not to bother the aesthetic of the wall itself, is just one example. I also love the gas lanterns on the front of the home. It makes the house so warm and inviting. The living room has double sliding doors that open to the outdoor living space that features it's own fireplace. This home sits on almost a 1/2 acre lot. Schedule your appointment to experience luxury living today! The preferred lender offers 1% REBATE for rate buy down or closing costs! Ask Agent for Details!