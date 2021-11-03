A rare find in Woodway's Badger Ranch! Situated on over an acre, this custom-built home is a sight to behold. The foyer is flanked by a gorgeous home office, and a large formal dining room. The formal living area features a fireplace surrounded by built-in cabinetry, with an expansive view of the pool and back yard. Entertaining is a breeze with a centrally located kitchen and hearth room - you'll love the huge island, counter seating, and wet bar. The game room is big enough for a crowd, and provides a perfect place for billiards, movies, and more. The owner's suite is the ultimate retreat, with a large sitting area and a luxurious bath. The two additional bedrooms on the first floor are isolated and spacious. On the second floor, you'll find an oversized fourth bedroom suite with lots of light, and a balcony overlooking the back yard. Fine craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout - with plantation shutters, specialty lighting and hardware, and unique fixtures and millwork. Spend sunny summer days grilling by the pool, and cool fall nights watching the big game in front of the outdoor fireplace! Large mudroom/laundry room and three car garage. Badger Ranch amenities include a community pool and club house, tennis courts, and the centrally located Badger Lake. Conveniently located off Hwy 84. Award-winning Midway ISD.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,350,000
