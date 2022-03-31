 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $2,195

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $2,195

Very nice brick 4-bedroom 2 bath home in Woodway. Close to Lake Waco, Shopping and Hospitals. Home is ready to move in call today for details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert