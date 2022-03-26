 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $264,900

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $264,900

Home for sale in Lorena Texas. This 2018 4/2 Doublewide Manufactured Home sitting on 1.14 acres. It has 2 water meters and 2 septic tanks. There are 3 storage buildings. 16x32 that has been converted to a kennel room. It has a Gree brand dual head AC unit installed and operational. It has a 14x16 overhang with wire pens inside. 16x32 building that is setting next to 2nd septic tank. This building has been started as a tiny home. 10x20 building that has 2 loft areas that will be great for storage. There are 2 other small storage buildings that could be used for you lawn equipment. The range inside is new that has never been used. In the laundry room, there is extra storage and a folding and hanging station.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert