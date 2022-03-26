4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $264,900

Home for sale in Lorena Texas. This 2018 4/2 Doublewide Manufactured Home sitting on 1.14 acres. It has 2 water meters and 2 septic tanks. There are 3 storage buildings. 16x32 that has been converted to a kennel room. It has a Gree brand dual head AC unit installed and operational. It has a 14x16 overhang with wire pens inside. 16x32 building that is setting next to 2nd septic tank. This building has been started as a tiny home. 10x20 building that has 2 loft areas that will be great for storage. There are 2 other small storage buildings that could be used for you lawn equipment. The range inside is new that has never been used. In the laundry room, there is extra storage and a folding and hanging station.