4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $277,900

If you are looking for a home that has close proximity to everything, look no further! This home was recently remodeled and has many incredible upgrades to offer, while simultaneously leaving room to make it your own. The current owner redid the entire driveway and sidewalks, new interior paint, new flooring, and new exterior paint. Ask your agent for a full list of upgrades and schedule your private tour today! MIDWAY ISD.

