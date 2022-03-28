4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $325,000

MOVE-IN-READY! Spacious, updated 4-bedroom, 2-full bath home in Woodway TX. Exemplary Midway ISD schools! This beautiful home features an updated kitchen, custom fireplace plus new flooring and windows throughout. Abundant storage with a large shed neatly tucked away beside the house. Oversized, level backyard with a large, covered patio to enjoy the Texas sunsets and native wildlife. Conveniently located between HWY 6 and HWY 84 with easy access to shopping & dining & jobs. Better hurry!