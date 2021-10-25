4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $329,900

Just One More Project Car, I Promise! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath stone home in Midway ISD is every car lovers dream! With a shop that includes 2 roll up doors and a lift, you'll be able to tinker for hours and make memories that last a lifetime! Additional features of this corner lot cutie include fresh paint, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and a master suite with patio doors and a clawfoot tub for late night soaking. This one has been priced to sell and won't last long!