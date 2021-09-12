 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $330,000

Imagine living in the most perfect location possible! This awesome home has tons of space for all your needs and sits on a tree covered, corner lot in the Heart of Woodway! Walking distance to parks, schools, shopping, pharmacies and restaurants. This is a large home with a formal living, casual den attached to kitchen, an isolated "mother in law/teenager suite" with separate entrance, and a bonus or hobby room stepping out onto an incredible deck with private bridge over a small creek in backyard! Priced low for the market in consideration for any potential updating you may want. Call today for an appointment! Incredible Homes like this in Midway ISD don't last long!

