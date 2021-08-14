The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you’ll never feel more at home. Additional options included in this home are an additional bedroom suite option, extended living room option, under cabinet lighting, additional LED recessed lighting in living room, and gorgeous quartz countertops throughout paired with a quartz kitchen backsplash.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $344,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay…
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their C…
A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecuti…