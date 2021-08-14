4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $344,000

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you’ll never feel more at home. Additional options included in this home are an additional bedroom suite option, extended living room option, under cabinet lighting, additional LED recessed lighting in living room, and gorgeous quartz countertops throughout paired with a quartz kitchen backsplash.