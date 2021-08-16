 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $375,000

1233 Sleepy Hollow is 3,358 square feet home with motivated sellers and is complete with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two living areas, and plenty of outdoor patio space with a distant view of the lake. The kitchen opens to the dining area which effortlessly opens to one of the main living areas marked by vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The master bedroom, along with another bedroom, are on the main level. Downstairs is a second, large living area with it's own fireplace, large built-ins, and wet bar. You will also find downstairs two more bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. This property also includes an attached 2-car garage plus an attached 2-car carport. This home presents an opportunity to live in old Woodway in a spacious, updated home with wonderfully unique design!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert