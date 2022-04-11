 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $380,000

Welcome to 504 Wayne Drive in the heart of Woodway. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is absolutely darling with updates throughout. The space allows for a lot of flexibility with 2 living spaces and a 4th isolated bedroom that could double as a second master. The home sits on an oversized lot with mature trees and space to enjoy being outdoors. You are just a few blocks from Woodway Elementary and minutes from grocery store, shops and restaurants. This beautiful home will not last long!

