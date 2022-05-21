4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $384,900

This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,082 sqft, sitting on 1.17 acres. It boasts all the comforts from high ceilings and recessed lighting, nestled in a quiet neighborhood that sits right outside of Waco off highway 6. The great room is open to the kitchen island, dining area, and flex space. The fabulous gourmet island kitchen features quartz counter tops, under cabinet lights, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinets. The master bedroom is complete with double vanities and quartz countertops as well. Additional bedrooms have large closets and/or walk-in closet. Separate room for washer and dryer, hall closet for added storage space, and a large three car garage. The backyard is spacious and would be great for entertaining. Zoned to Midway school district and Speegleville Elementary School. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!