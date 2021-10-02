4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $399,000

This almost-new, white brick home has been given a classic design with modern features. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious closets, a walk-in pantry, and an expansive attic storage space. The interior includes a large kitchen island with an open-concept space for entertaining. The black, white, and natural wood hues, as well as the gold brass accents, provide a customized feel. Other features include stainless appliances, marble countertops, a custom designed wood burning fireplace, and beautiful marble bathroom accents. The master bathroom, with a separate tub and shower is especially luxurious. The painted white exterior, grey shutters, and desert landscaping give the house a classic, casual look. The backyard features a cozy back porch with a spacious backyard, as well as a custom-built wooden privacy fence. Don't miss this exceptional home transformed by Morgan Page Designs, located across from Woodway Elementary.