4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $419,900

Rumors have it that this was the former builders Parade Showcase home in the desirable Oak Creek Addition! Fabulous Oak trees in the front yard with a rock side patio. You will enter into a spacious living area with a wood burning fireplace and windows that look out onto a covered patio area with a salt water pool! WORK FROM HOME? The large isolated 4th bedroom has a double opening with wooden pocket doors and is currently set up as an office. A full bath is near and opens to the same hallway. The smaller 3rd bedroom is currently used as a sitting area and has a window that looks out onto the rock patio. Change this window to a door and you have a patio off of this bedroom with a gate that leads to the pool!! Spacious master bedroom was designed for a doctor to be able to sleep at any time! Heavy room darkening drapes are stored in the garage if desired! Master bath has his and her vanity areas and 2 walk in closets. The salt water pool has a built in hot tub. Each can be heated independently. This area is secured with an electronic gate to complete the fencing. The roof will be replaced prior to closing! Set up a private showing now!