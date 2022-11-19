4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $427,500

Wonderful Home in the Willow Grove Subdivision. You will love the large half acre lot and thoughtfully planned landscape. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious open living, tall ceilings, window coverings and 3 car-garage. The huge kitchen boasts granite counter tops, designer backsplash, breakfast bar island and pantry. The grand master suite is custom with 2 separate closets, dual vanities, tiled walk in shower, and garden tub. The living room has views of the perfectly planned back yard. You will enjoy time on the back patio while watching the 9 newly planted trees mature that have been strategically placed for optimal privacy with ample space considered for the option to install a pool. Also including a newly installed privacy fence and gutters. Close to Lake Waco and within 15-20 minutes to Baylor University, Magnolia Silos Market and all that downtown has to offer for dining and entertainment.