Wonderful Home in the Willow Grove Subdivision. You will love the large half acre lot and thoughtfully planned landscape. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious open living, tall ceilings, window coverings and 3 car-garage. The huge kitchen boasts granite counter tops, designer backsplash, breakfast bar island and pantry. The grand master suite is custom with 2 separate closets, dual vanities, tiled walk in shower, and garden tub. The living room has views of the perfectly planned back yard. You will enjoy time on the back patio while watching the 9 newly planted trees mature that have been strategically placed for optimal privacy with ample space considered for the option to install a pool. Also including a newly installed privacy fence and gutters. Close to Lake Waco and within 15-20 minutes to Baylor University, Magnolia Silos Market and all that downtown has to offer for dining and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $427,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little mo…
A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Someone forgot to tell Baylor that for a blackout game, it didn’t have to remove all electricity and energy from the building.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb
Playoff scores and pairings: Updates after Thursday's night bi-district games. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight
Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall notice for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products sold under store brands at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, …
Nik Sanders made it official this week, as the University High School senior signed to play baseball for the University of Texas.
The city will spend $3.2 million to buy the land spanning Flat Rock Road at Skeeet Eason Road, and spend another $3.5 million on design and construction of park facilities.
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco: Here are some local restaurants open for in-person dining on the holiday to accommodate anyone who needs a meal prepared outside the home