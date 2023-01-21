4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $470,000

Welcome home to the Village at Windsor Park in the community of Twin Rivers where you can grab a round of golf at Bear Ridge if yo choose, This spacious 4 bedroom home features a 1st floor Primary suite that is isolated from the other bedrooms. The open concept kitchen living area that rolls right out to the covered patio overlooking the backyard is great for entertainment. On the 2nd floor you will find the remaining bedrooms and another living space that you could set up as your theater or gaming center. Your guests will love the grand entry as it opens to a vaulted entry creating a very grandiose entry. Don't wait set up your appointment to see it today.