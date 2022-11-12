4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $499,900

Located in the heart of Woodway, Lake Forest is a planned community just minutes to the Arboretum, Lake Waco and shopping. This stunning home is move-in ready and offers quality finishes starting with the beautiful tile floors with the look of wood throughout most of the home. The front welcomes you with a tall entrance, pretty wood front door and nice front entry. Upon entrance the rooms draw you in with the open floor plan and windows that fill the rooms with rays of light. The formal dining overlooks the living area with a gas starter fireplace and then to the sparkling kitchen. In the kitchen there is an eating area, island that can be used as a breakfast bar and gas cook top! The owners suite is isolated and is oversized. The luxurious bath has his and her vanities, large tub and glass shower. The 3 guest rooms and full bath complete the other side of the home. Near the garage there is the laundry, half bath and hall tree/bench. Enjoy the peace and quiet of this quaint Woodway location!