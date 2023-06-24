NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Belmont plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2-Car J-Swing Entry Garage. The Family Room and Kitchen are a part of our open concept design that offers granite countertop island, custom wood cabinets, and a deep Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio. The second story features a bedroom, game room, and a full bath. This home offers a gas cooktop, granite countertops, tankless hot water heaters, custom wooden cabinets and was built with you in mind. READY JULY 15, 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $499,990
