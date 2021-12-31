4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $519,900

Lovely home in Badger Ranch. This 4BR/2BA plus office has a large open living area with gas log fireplace. Open kitchen features large granite island, stainless appliances and large breakfast area. Isolated master suite with walk in closet and master bath features dual vanities, separate tub and separate shower. Plantation shutters through out. Security system. High efficiency home with foam insulation, propane gas heat and tankless gas water heater. Covered patio and pergola. Wonderful view from backyard. Privacy fenced backyard. Sprinkler system. Professional landscaping. A must see at $519,900.