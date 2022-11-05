 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $524,990

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $524,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOMES IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 1-Story Open-Concept Hartford plan that features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a Family Room, and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook Window with direct access to an Extended Outdoor Covered Patio, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage. This home offers a gas cooktop and tankless water heater. AVAILABLE LATE DECEMBER 2022.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: See whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight with the best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert