Sitting atop a beautiful hill in the Hunters Mountain neighborhood is a terrific home with spectacular sunset views over Lake Waco! In Midway ISD, and in the heart of Woodway, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 2 living areas, office, formal dining and a large lot, plus an oversized attached 3 car garage. Inside you'll find new flooring in the laundry, living and dining rooms. Brand new carpet on stairs and in hallway and bedrooms! The wood burning fireplace is a focal point and can be enjoyed from 3 rooms! The main bedroom affords dual closets and a bay window with a bench seat facing the lake. Relax in the jetted tub or marble shower. The all electric kitchen has updated granite counters and tiled backsplash with a matching island. From its amazing lake and sunset views, to the desirable neighborhood, to its striking curb appeal to include landscaped with terracing, live oak, crepe myrtle and magnolia trees, this fabulous, spacious, family home is ready for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $525,000
