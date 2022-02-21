Gorgeous traditional home with impeccable curb-appeal on large lot w/ mature trees located in the heart of Woodway. 4 BRs/ 2 Liv Areas/ 2 Dining/ with bonus office. Chef's kitchen has breakfast room, working island, stainless appliances, double oven, granite tops, & oodles of counterspace and cabinet storage. Lg Mstr ensuite w/ dreamy bathroom (handicapped accessible) equipped w/ garden tub, lg walk-in tiled shower, dual vanities, and patio doors leading to the lovely grounds. 2nd liv area/media room has easy-accessible networking area for stereo and TV components. The private backyard has extended covered patio and multiple entertaining and garden areas.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $527,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
A Brazos River water right the Waco City Council moved to purchase Tuesday will support further industrial and residential development, accord…
A 19-year-old Woodway man pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met last year on social media.
Midway’s tradition-rich girls’ basketball program didn’t make the playoffs this season. But the Pantherettes might have if Christeen Iwuala ha…
Joe William Moore repeatedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife at gunpoint last year during a violent three-hour ordeal in which he threatened to…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.