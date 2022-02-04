One of the prettiest, most inviting homes in this Oak Ridge Subdivision in Midway ISD! This lovely home features an isolated master with master bath updated in 2018. Kitchen was updated in 2017 with granite counters and quartz large island. Home is open, warm and family friendly - great for entertaining! Kitchen/breakfast area opens to the family room and has many windows for wonderful natural light! Adjacent study is found next to the isolated master suite. Home also features two living areas and a lovely formal dining room. Wood vinyl floors throughout much of the property! Backyard paradise is found in the backyard with cabana that has great storage, pool, spa and fountain! Spacious outdoor entertaining area plus an iron fence that surrounds the pool for safety. Great curb appeal with beautiful oaks in both front and back!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $534,900
