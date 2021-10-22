Wonderful opportunity in Hunters Run with room for everyone! This lovely home offers 4 spacious BR, 3 BA, two dining areas, and additional living space/game room. Great floorplan with isolated master suite and isolated 4th BR/BA. 4th BR has included desk that would be great for an office or child's desk/homework space. Pretty kitchen offers all the best with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eating bar, and nice sized pantry. Beautiful backyard views of the sparkling pool from the breakfast dining area, large family room, and master bedroom. Wonderful backyard with large pool, covered patio, and additional yard area with plenty of space for children to play and dogs to roam. Pretty hardwood floors, brand new carpet, and plantation shutters along the front of the home. Beautiful and inviting curb appeal in desirable subdivision make this home the one!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopme…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The biggest and best high school football performances of the week — vote here for your favorites.
A McGregor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period an…