 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000

Wonderful opportunity in Hunters Run with room for everyone! This lovely home offers 4 spacious BR, 3 BA, two dining areas, and additional living space/game room. Great floorplan with isolated master suite and isolated 4th BR/BA. 4th BR has included desk that would be great for an office or child's desk/homework space. Pretty kitchen offers all the best with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eating bar, and nice sized pantry. Beautiful backyard views of the sparkling pool from the breakfast dining area, large family room, and master bedroom. Wonderful backyard with large pool, covered patio, and additional yard area with plenty of space for children to play and dogs to roam. Pretty hardwood floors, brand new carpet, and plantation shutters along the front of the home. Beautiful and inviting curb appeal in desirable subdivision make this home the one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert