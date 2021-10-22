4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000

Wonderful opportunity in Hunters Run with room for everyone! This lovely home offers 4 spacious BR, 3 BA, two dining areas, and additional living space/game room. Great floorplan with isolated master suite and isolated 4th BR/BA. 4th BR has included desk that would be great for an office or child's desk/homework space. Pretty kitchen offers all the best with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eating bar, and nice sized pantry. Beautiful backyard views of the sparkling pool from the breakfast dining area, large family room, and master bedroom. Wonderful backyard with large pool, covered patio, and additional yard area with plenty of space for children to play and dogs to roam. Pretty hardwood floors, brand new carpet, and plantation shutters along the front of the home. Beautiful and inviting curb appeal in desirable subdivision make this home the one!