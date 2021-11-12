Beautiful home with over 3500 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths with vaulted ceiling entry into dinning and sitting room. Overall 3 living areas. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with wood burning fireplace. Two entries onto the back covered patio. Second kitchen (butler pantry) features additional cabinet space, sink, stove/range, and refrigerator with the laundry and half bath next to it. (2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, 1 convection oven). Living room next to mud room of the side entry. The Master suite features an isolated His and Her bathrooms with walk in closets. Spacious backyard with dog run, storage shed, wood burning sitting area & extended covered patio. This home has plenty of space for entertaining inside and outside with bonus features throughout. GPS. Buyer agent responsible for verification.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
A court clerical error led a six-time felon who crushed a man’s skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt to spend two week…
Austen Baldridge was instrumental in bringing Cottonwood Creek Market to Waco, and there he was on the front row when the 14-screen Cinemark m…
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next gre…
A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found Baylor University parents with loans through the federal Parent Plus program have the nation’s wor…
The local Pilgrim’s poultry plant became unionized in July, and on Friday employees received the largest hourly pay increase in the site’s his…
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
- Updated
The changes affect the tax returns most Americans will submit in spring 2023.
South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco’…