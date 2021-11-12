4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $535,000

Beautiful home with over 3500 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths with vaulted ceiling entry into dinning and sitting room. Overall 3 living areas. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with wood burning fireplace. Two entries onto the back covered patio. Second kitchen (butler pantry) features additional cabinet space, sink, stove/range, and refrigerator with the laundry and half bath next to it. (2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, 1 convection oven). Living room next to mud room of the side entry. The Master suite features an isolated His and Her bathrooms with walk in closets. Spacious backyard with dog run, storage shed, wood burning sitting area & extended covered patio. This home has plenty of space for entertaining inside and outside with bonus features throughout. GPS. Buyer agent responsible for verification.