4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $537,000

Gorgeous traditional home with impeccable curb-appeal on large lot w/ mature trees located in the heart of Woodway. 4 BRs/ 2 Liv Areas/ 2 Dining/ with bonus office. Chef's kitchen has breakfast room, working island, stainless appliances, double oven, granite tops, & oodles of counterspace and cabinet storage. Lg Mstr ensuite w/ dreamy bathroom (handicapped accessible) equipped w/ garden tub, lg walk-in tiled shower, dual vanities, and patio doors leading to the lovely grounds. 2nd liv area/media room has easy-accessible networking area for stereo and TV components. The private backyard has extended covered patio and multiple entertaining and garden areas.