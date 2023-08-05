NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Hartford plan that features a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, deep Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Extended Outdoor Covered Patio, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage. This home also includes a Game Room on the second half. This home offers custom wood cabinets, gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater and gutters to whole house. READY Fall 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $539,990
