 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $540,000

This John Houston Custom Home in Woodway’s Lake Forest Addition is loaded with stately charm, with an open floor plan, lots of natural light, crown molding, and 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors throughout. The incredible kitchen features quartz countertops with under cabinet lighting, upper display cabinets with interior lighting, custom tile backsplash with pot filler over the stove, pantry, and island with seating area. The Master Suite is huge and has a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and separate tub and shower with tile surrounds. Home is energy efficient with foam insulation, low E double-pane vinyl windows, and tankless gas water heater. Quiet neighborhood, near to Lake Waco and close to shopping and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert