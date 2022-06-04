This John Houston Custom Home in Woodway?s Lake Forest Addition is loaded with stately charm not to mention lots of ?extras?, with an open floor plan, lots of natural light, crown molding, and 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors throughout. The incredible kitchen features quartz countertops with under cabinet lighting, upper display cabinets with interior lighting, custom tile backsplash with pot filler over the stove, pantry, and island with seating area. The Master Suite is huge and has a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and separate tub and shower with tile surrounds. Home is energy efficient with foam insulation, low E double-pane vinyl windows, and tankless gas water heater. Quiet neighborhood, near to Lake Waco and close to shopping and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $540,000
