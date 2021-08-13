Just outside of Waco city limits and situated in Midway ISD, you will enjoy country living with convenience at 3072 Speegleville Rd. Your new spread in the country is a beautifully updated Dutch Colonial style home. Hard to find small acreage within minutes of HEB, schools, the lake, Twin Rivers golf course and set conveniently between Hwy 6 and Hwy 84. This is a prime location to enjoy your home in the country! You must experience entering onto an oversized concrete driveway with a grand entrance through the double electric gates. If you need lots of parking space, you’ve got it here with a large newer shop that offers 3 rollup doors. There is plenty of room for your toys! Be welcomed into this contemporary style home with soft gray tones and natural lighting from the large newer vinyl windows. Boasting 3 or 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, a flex room and set up for 2 utility rooms, this home holds lots of potential in addition to the recent upgrades. Step outside on the two-story covered patio to a beautiful view in your large shaded backyard. This 3,474 square foot home hosts plenty of space for entertaining your company. As it is priced to sell, don't miss an opportunity to see this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $549,000
