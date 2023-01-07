4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $558,000

Welcome to 1300 Sleepy Hollow Road in the desirable city of Woodway. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers an open living and dining area. The Primary bedroom is isolated and located on the main floor. It features a walk in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Walk into the kitchen where you will find granite countertops and island that features a large sink and dishwasher. Get warm and cozy in the living room with a beautiful fireplace. You will also find an office available on the main level. Heading upstairs you will find the 3 other bedrooms with a full bath and living/flex space. Outside you can check out the covered patio and graveled fire pit area. There is also a dog run for your pets! This home has gutters, foam insulation, blinds on all the windows and a retaining wall to make the yard even more functional and enjoyable! Do not miss the view of Lake Waco on your way to the home. IT is a sight to see. Check out this 3D walk through ****https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uwLf6qHedCK&mls=1