4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,000

In the sought after LAKE FOREST addition you’ll find a magnificent, better than new, move-in ready, 4 bedroom 3 bath home built by Kent Garbett. Upon entering, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a contemporary staircase leading up to two bedrooms that have a Jack and Jill bathroom tub/shower combo between two vanities that are on each side of the bath area to service each bedroom. Downstairs the open floor plan and the amazingly tall ceilings showcase the space and creates complete ease for entertaining. A beautiful wall of windows across the back of the home allows an abundance of natural light. In the family room is a convenient, modern fireplace with remote, as well as a receptacle above the mantle for a TV, decorative lamp, etc., The kitchen is every chefs vision with an oversized pantry, a 36” gas cooktop, a large island and a lot of wonderful storage! Just inside the house from the spacious two car garage is the expansive laundry room with a bounty of storage and a bright, cheerful decor! Separated by a handy pocket door in the laundry room and across the hall is the well designed mud bench. Even farther down the hall is the huge pantry which is easily accessible to the kitchen. The impressively sized, isolated owners suite has a dedicated thermostat and features a bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and a free standing, relaxing soaking tub. The closet is a dream with three rows of rods for organizing seasonal clothing, additional shelving for storage, and a window to let light in! In another hallway is the second downstairs bedroom with an expansive granite countertop and tub/shower in the bathroom beside it. The covered patio and backyard feel very private and peaceful. A gas line on the patio is ready for your outdoor grill! This home features quality craftsmanship with custom designed cabinets and crown molding, engineered slab with 34 piers, Low E vinyl windows, on demand tankless gas hot water heater, sprinkler system, security system, gutters and walk-in attic storage! This stunning home has it all and it is right in the heart of Woodway!