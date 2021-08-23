Beautiful custom, built by Alford Homes, in the desirable Hunter's Run addition is perfect for those who love to entertain! Ample parking provided by a three car garage and a circle drive. The large and open floor plan features a living area with gas fireplace, built-in media Consol, and in-ceiling speakers. Love to cook? The gourmet kitchen features many extras including a five burner gas cooktop, prep sink in the island, a warming drawer, and plenty of bar seating. Upgraded custom cabinetry includes china storage, convenient drawers underneath the cooktop, and hidden storage in the corbels. The second dining area has lots of extra storage with a built-in buffet, wine storage, and a beverage fridge. A dedicated guest suite features its own full bathroom while the two additional bedrooms have access to a jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanities. A built in office nook is the perfect place to work from home or for evening homework. The oversized owner‘s suite has a decorative fireplace and tall, double tray, ceilings. The whirlpool tub is the focal point of the spa like en suite complete with large dual entry shower, separate vanities, and separate closets! Enjoy the outdoors all year long on the covered patio with gas fireplace, wired for TV and sound and plumbed for a grill. Two additional patio spaces are perfect for alfresco dining, and an additional seating area in the sun!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wreckin…
The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 apparently has developers seeing dollar signs and potential along the big slab’s route through Grea…
The Texas Supreme Court declined Thursday to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.
The family of a hospice care patient has filed a medical negligence lawsuit against a Waco nursing home, alleging “inexcusable neglect” of the…
A Waco woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a drunken driving hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019.
On the same day as parents dropped off their children for the first day of classes and teachers attempted to kick off the school year on the r…
Just a week before the first game of the season, new Mexia coach Brady Bond has resigned, according to a press release from Mexia ISD.
Police found a 23-year-old Waco man dead last week outside his workplace, a UPS facility at 5700 Franklin Ave.
A Waco man facing 30 years in prison on promotion of child pornography charges was found dead in his home Thursday, officials said.
A house fire Tuesday evening in a Waco neighborhood near Cobbs and North Valley Mills drives killed a woman and sent a man to a local hospital.