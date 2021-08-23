4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,900

Beautiful custom, built by Alford Homes, in the desirable Hunter's Run addition is perfect for those who love to entertain! Ample parking provided by a three car garage and a circle drive. The large and open floor plan features a living area with gas fireplace, built-in media Consol, and in-ceiling speakers. Love to cook? The gourmet kitchen features many extras including a five burner gas cooktop, prep sink in the island, a warming drawer, and plenty of bar seating. Upgraded custom cabinetry includes china storage, convenient drawers underneath the cooktop, and hidden storage in the corbels. The second dining area has lots of extra storage with a built-in buffet, wine storage, and a beverage fridge. A dedicated guest suite features its own full bathroom while the two additional bedrooms have access to a jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanities. A built in office nook is the perfect place to work from home or for evening homework. The oversized owner‘s suite has a decorative fireplace and tall, double tray, ceilings. The whirlpool tub is the focal point of the spa like en suite complete with large dual entry shower, separate vanities, and separate closets! Enjoy the outdoors all year long on the covered patio with gas fireplace, wired for TV and sound and plumbed for a grill. Two additional patio spaces are perfect for alfresco dining, and an additional seating area in the sun!