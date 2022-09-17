4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,999

Beautiful and well-maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath in the elegant and quiet Twin Rivers neighborhood, Midway ISD: South Bosque Elementary. The spacious entryway leads to the formal dining room and a huge living room area. Gorgeous newly installed hardwood floors make it more inviting and easier to maintain. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double ovens, a gorgeous backsplash, and beautiful granite countertops with plenty of cabinet storage plus pantry space. The kitchen is very open to both the living room area and breakfast area. The coat closet has extra storage in the back. The master bedroom has a raised ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bath has two sinks, a separate shower, and a separate tub. Upstairs features a spacious living room area and office nook, also an isolated guest bedroom with a full jack and jill bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The 2-car garage is equipped with a GE water softener system and a utility sink. The completely fenced backyard has a great covered patio with roll-up shades and dual ceiling fans, perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include a lake, 24/7 fitness room, covered playground, tennis courts, walking trails, and community pool (with kid’s pool). The Bear Ridge Golf Course and Barnett's Restaurant are a few minutes away. You’ll enjoy added security in your home with Smart Home technology features that control windows and doors. Schedule your private showing today.