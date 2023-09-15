Welcome to 117 Appaloosa Trail, a stunning custom-built home situated on approximately 0.32 acres in the desirable Woodway, Texas. This extraordinary property boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, providing space for comfortable living. With it's thoughtfully designed layout spanning across 3,151 square feet. Step inside to discover an inviting interior adorned with natural wood finishes and quality craftsmanship. The spacious living areas are perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying cozy evenings with loved ones. The well-appointed kitchen features modern appliances and a convenient island, making meal preparation a delight. Escape to the tranquil master suite, complete with a private en-suite bathroom that includes a soaking tub, an oversized shower, and a giant walk-in closet! Two large bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, providing privacy and convenience for family members or guests. Outside, the manicured grounds offer a peaceful retreat, with a sizable backyard providing endless possibilities for outdoor activities and relaxation. The two-car garage ensures convenient parking and additional storage space. Located within the highly acclaimed Midway ISD and nearby amenities, including shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment options. Don't miss the opportunity to make this property your forever home!